Public invited to share views on future of Dereham

Published: 3:03 PM June 8, 2021 Updated: 3:20 PM June 8, 2021

Residents are invited to share their thoughts on Dereham's future at an event on June 17. - Credit: Noah Vickers

The Dereham phase of a Breckland council project to plan for the future of the district’s five market towns continues with another public event to take place on 17 June.

Future Breckland: Thriving People & Places is a large-scale project that will result in individually focussed plans for Dereham, Thetford, Attleborough, Watton, and Swaffham. The plans will identify what’s needed to tackle each towns’ challenges while making the most of their strengths.

The gathering of Dereham people's views began in May with a “Meet the Team” event, and was a chance to meet the consultant team carrying out the project.

The next planned online event is an “Intervention Workshop” on 17 June at 6pm, with the public invited to hear about the emerging project ideas and contribute their views. Tickets are limited, and can be booked online at: https://bit.ly/3w4MsY5

Breckland cabinet member Paul Claussen said: “We want these plans to be shaped by the people who live and work in our towns, so if you have ideas to share, please get involved.”

Find out more about Future Breckland: Thriving People & Places at www.breckland.gov.uk/Future-Breckland