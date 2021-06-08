News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Local Council

Public invited to share views on future of Dereham

Author Picture Icon

Noah Vickers

Published: 3:03 PM June 8, 2021    Updated: 3:20 PM June 8, 2021
Dereham Market Place

Residents are invited to share their thoughts on Dereham's future at an event on June 17. - Credit: Noah Vickers

The Dereham phase of a Breckland council project to plan for the future of the district’s five market towns continues with another public event to take place on 17 June.

Future Breckland: Thriving People & Places is a large-scale project that will result in individually focussed plans for Dereham, Thetford, Attleborough, Watton, and Swaffham. The plans will identify what’s needed to tackle each towns’ challenges while making the most of their strengths. 

The gathering of Dereham people's views began in May with a “Meet the Team” event, and was a chance to meet the consultant team carrying out the project. 

The next planned online event is an “Intervention Workshop” on 17 June at 6pm, with the public invited to hear about the emerging project ideas and contribute their views. Tickets are limited, and can be booked online at: https://bit.ly/3w4MsY5

Breckland cabinet member Paul Claussen said: “We want these plans to be shaped by the people who live and work in our towns, so if you have ideas to share, please get involved.”

Find out more about Future Breckland: Thriving People & Places at www.breckland.gov.uk/Future-Breckland

You may also want to watch:

Breckland District Council
Dereham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Mathew Thorpe (right) and his sister Leah have been living in Mathew's one bed flat together for over a year

Housing

Siblings 'trapped' in one-bed council flat blame 'bureaucratic overkill'

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Image taken from light aircraft of fire at house in Cromer.

Norfolk Live

Dramatic aerial images capture scene as major blaze engulfs house

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Learning to drive can be a stressful time - even more so when your theory test is about to run out P

'It's ridiculous': Father's anger over six-month driving test delay

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
The court heard Macleay was found by police at around 3.30am on March 2 on the A47 exit at Thickthor

Norfolk Live | Updated

Miles of traffic delays across Norfolk

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus