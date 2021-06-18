Have your say on controversial bid for 200 more homes in development

Published: 10:31 AM June 18, 2021

Persimmon Homes and Taylor Wimpey want to add an extra 200 homes on top of the 1,196 they already have permission to build in Hethersett. - Credit: Mike Page

People are being invited to have their say on a controversial bid to add an extra 200 houses to a 1,196 home development in Hethersett.

Persimmon Homes and Taylor Wimpey were given outline permission to build 1,196 homes on the north side of the village in July 2013.

Aside from homes, the development also includes a new primary school, shops, business space and community facilities such as a doctors' surgery, sports pitches and recreation areas.

Construction started in 2016, and as of January some 397 of the first homes were already occupied.

But now, developers want to add an extra 200 homes to the site, which will include a mix of one to five-bedroom properties, 40 of which will be allocated for affordable housing.

On behalf of the developers, agent John Long Planning said it was necessary as "it has become evident that the developers will use less land than anticipated."

You may also want to watch:

A public consultation on the proposals opened on June 7 and will be live until Friday, June 26.

On Monday, June 21, Hethersett Parish Council will discuss the application in light of the public consultation.

The council previously debated the bid in April when both councillors and members of the public voiced strong opposition.

At the time the council voted to recommend the application be refused.

The proposal has also attracted more than 30 objections on South Norfolk's planning portal.

Among the objections are concerns the Hethersett will not be able to cope with the extra traffic the development would bring and services will be overwhelmed.

Objecting to the proposal Graham Shepherd said adding extra houses to the amount already being built was "not only ludicrous but greedy."

They said: "We moved here five years ago just before the building commenced and have had to tolerate huge amounts of lorries and vehicles, constant beeping of reversing vehicles and blatant disregard of the no construction traffic signs by the delivery drivers.

"The infrastructure is at breaking point and this has had a massive impact on the environment."

Linda Wishart said she did not believe the extra houses could be justified and would be "a further drain on facilities."

The public consultation can be found via: www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/proposed-developments/england/norfolk/hethersett/hethersett-a2---a3



















