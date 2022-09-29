Former council offices could become real ale micropub

File photo of the Cedars building in New Street, North Walsham, which is currently being refurbished. - Credit: Archant

A former North Walsham council building could become a pub, under new plans.

Four groups have come forward wanting to take on parts of The Cedars, a grade-II list building in the heart of the town, including one which wants to create a real ale micropub at the site.

The building, on New Road, is owned by North Norfolk District Council (NNDC), and has been undergoing major refurbishment as part of a series of improvements to North Walsham.

This is the second time a pub has been suggested for the site, after JD Wetherspoon earlier expressed an interest in the site.

But after years of toing and froing, the plan fell through, and NNDC decided to refurbish the building ahead of finding another occupant.

Other groups that have approached NNDC to take on parts of the building include an "unnamed public sector body", Norfolk Citizens Advice and North Walsham Town Council - which was based in the building until 2016.

Flashback to 2016 when North Walsham Town Council moved out of the Cedars building. - Credit: Archant

NNDC's officers have suggested the three non-business groups could be brought together to form a 'civic hub' for the town.

However, the district authority has said it would like to see a single tenant take on the building.

NNDC's cabinet is expected to make a decision on what to do with the property, or if the search should continue, at a meeting on Monday.

A report to councillors said: "A single tenant is preferred which are generally less management intensive than multi-let accommodation of this size, as the [council teams] have limited capacity in letting and managing such properties.

"Given that the council would prefer to see the building let as whole to one occupier the option remains to consider this further and to create a ‘Civic Hub’ based on the interest that has been received to date."

Lucy Shires, county councillor for North Walsham East, welcomed the plans.

She said: "I’m sure that this paper will be welcomed by the Town Council, Norfolk Citizens Advice and other community organisations.

"I welcome a proposal that secures this much-loved building for future use."

She hoped the plans could mean the North Walsham Registration Office will be able to stay in the area.

The registration office is the only one in North Norfolk and currently is sharing a site with the town council on King's Arms Street.