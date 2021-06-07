News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Local Council

Protests expected ahead of key decisions over NDR Western Link

Author Picture Icon

Dan Grimmer

Published: 6:00 AM June 7, 2021    Updated: 1:11 PM June 7, 2021
Climate change campaigners protest over Norfolk County Council's decision on the preferred Western L

A previous protest over the Western Link held at County Hall. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2019

Protests are expected ahead of key decisions today over the future of the controversial £198m Norwich Western Link road.

Members of the Stop The Wensum Link group and Norwich Friends of the Earth are among campaigners planning to greet Norfolk county councillors as they arrive at the Norfolk Showground this morning (Monday, June 7).

The Conservative-controlled Norfolk County Council cabinet is due to meet at 10am to agree to submit the outline business case for the 3.9 mile road, to connect the Northern Distributor Road to the A47 to the west of Norwich.

The route of the proposed Western Link. Pic: Norfolk County Council.

The route of the proposed Western Link. Pic: Norfolk County Council. - Credit: Norfolk County Council

The council's cabinet is also due to agree to award a contract to build the road.

Artist's impression of a viaduct which could carry the Western Link over the River Wensum. Photo: No

Artist's impression of a viaduct which could carry the Western Link over the River Wensum. Photo: Norfolk County Council - Credit: Norfolk County Council

Council leaders say the scheme will boost Norfolk's economy and cut rat-running in places such as Costessey and Weston Longville.

Businesses, including Norwich International Airport, Chantry Place and First buses support it, as do the New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership and Norfolk Chambers of Commerce.

You may also want to watch:

Martin Wilby, cabinet member for highways, transport and infrastructure, has said the road scores highly on value for money criteria used by the Department for Transport, while an extra £22m is to be spent on further environmental mitigation, including more green bridges and tunnels for wildlife.

But it is opposed by groups such as Norfolk Wildlife Trust, Norfolk Rivers Trust, the Campaign To Protect Rural England and The Bat Conservation Trust.

Most Read

  1. 1 Neighbours claim 'witch-hunt' from walkers after enclosing their gardens
  2. 2 'There's nothing left': Workshop burns to the ground in fire
  3. 3 Anger at developer's consultation over 950 new homes
  1. 4 Siblings 'trapped' in one-bed council flat blame 'bureaucratic overkill'
  2. 5 Sainsbury's closed after man injured
  3. 6 A peak inside 10 Wells-next-the-Sea beach huts
  4. 7 Canaries announce early end of deal with shirt sponsor
  5. 8 Norfolk morning traffic: 'Severe' delays on A47 and city works begin
  6. 9 Two weeks of roadworks begin today on key road in and out of Norwich
  7. 10 'It's ridiculous': Father's anger over six-month driving test delay

The Labour group at Norfolk County Council, along with the Greens are against it. Questions about the scheme have been tabled for the cabinet meeting.

Emma Corlett, deputy leader of the Labour group, said, on top of the £198m bill, officers had confirmed up to an estimated £19.2m could be added in interest on money the council might borrow to cover some of the scheme's costs - assuming the government agrees to cover 85pc of the total.

The cabinet meeting will be followed, at 2pm, by a subsequent decision to be taken by the full council.

County council meetings are currently taking place at the Norfolk Showground due to coronavirus social distancing requirements and because work on the council chamber at County Hall is continuing.

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Corpusty Primary School.

Norfolk teacher struck off for 'bullying and ridiculing pupils'

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Lishay Dought tries out  Buoyancy Bikes in Wroxham.

Video

Floating bikes make a splash on the Norfolk Broads

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Former Arsenal player Alan Miller at Wells Beach Cafe. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Former Arsenal goalkeeper and Norfolk estate manager dies

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Polly Steward, from Suffolk, saw the pick-up in Bury St Edmunds on February 10, 2019

Woman tells of pink hairspray attack on 'vile' image on pick-up

Abigail Nicholson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus