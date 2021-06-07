Protests expected ahead of key decisions over NDR Western Link

Published: 6:00 AM June 7, 2021 Updated: 1:11 PM June 7, 2021

Protests are expected ahead of key decisions today over the future of the controversial £198m Norwich Western Link road.

Members of the Stop The Wensum Link group and Norwich Friends of the Earth are among campaigners planning to greet Norfolk county councillors as they arrive at the Norfolk Showground this morning (Monday, June 7).

The Conservative-controlled Norfolk County Council cabinet is due to meet at 10am to agree to submit the outline business case for the 3.9 mile road, to connect the Northern Distributor Road to the A47 to the west of Norwich.

The route of the proposed Western Link. Pic: Norfolk County Council. - Credit: Norfolk County Council

The council's cabinet is also due to agree to award a contract to build the road.

Artist's impression of a viaduct which could carry the Western Link over the River Wensum. Photo: Norfolk County Council - Credit: Norfolk County Council

Council leaders say the scheme will boost Norfolk's economy and cut rat-running in places such as Costessey and Weston Longville.

Businesses, including Norwich International Airport, Chantry Place and First buses support it, as do the New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership and Norfolk Chambers of Commerce.

Martin Wilby, cabinet member for highways, transport and infrastructure, has said the road scores highly on value for money criteria used by the Department for Transport, while an extra £22m is to be spent on further environmental mitigation, including more green bridges and tunnels for wildlife.

But it is opposed by groups such as Norfolk Wildlife Trust, Norfolk Rivers Trust, the Campaign To Protect Rural England and The Bat Conservation Trust.

The Labour group at Norfolk County Council, along with the Greens are against it. Questions about the scheme have been tabled for the cabinet meeting.

Emma Corlett, deputy leader of the Labour group, said, on top of the £198m bill, officers had confirmed up to an estimated £19.2m could be added in interest on money the council might borrow to cover some of the scheme's costs - assuming the government agrees to cover 85pc of the total.

The cabinet meeting will be followed, at 2pm, by a subsequent decision to be taken by the full council.

County council meetings are currently taking place at the Norfolk Showground due to coronavirus social distancing requirements and because work on the council chamber at County Hall is continuing.