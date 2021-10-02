News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
New twist in Broads pub caravan row as prosecution is withdrawn

David Hannant

Published: 11:30 AM October 2, 2021   
A row over static caravans at the Beauchamps Arms is continuing to rumble on

A row over static caravans at the Beauchamp Arms is continuing to rumble on - Credit: Archant

A row over static caravans stored at a Broads pub has taken a new twist after a court prosecution over it was dropped.

The Broads Authority launched a prosecution against Raymond Hollocks, landlord of the Beauchamp Arms in Langley, earlier this year, having previously taken enforcement action against the pub.

RAY HOLLOCKS BEAUCHAMP ARMS, BUCKENHAM FERRY, LANGLEY .

RAY HOLLOCKS BEAUCHAMP ARMS, BUCKENHAM FERRY, LANGLEY . - Credit: Eastern Counties Newspapers

The long-running saga dates back to 2018 and relates to the static caravans stored on the boundary of the pub's car park, with the BA ordering Mr Hollocks to have them removed.

However, the landlord argues that the pub has a long history of siting caravans and that they should be given a stay of execution for this reason.

The authority issued Mr Hollocks with a notice last year requesting information about the site, but took legal action after it was returned with parts missing.

The Beauchamp Arms pub. Picture: David Hannant

The Beauchamp Arms pub. Picture: David Hannant - Credit: Archant

In June, the landlord appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court to deny failing to comply with the notice and was due to stand trial on September 20.

But the prosecution was withdrawn just days before the trial was due to go ahead.

A BA spokesman said: "The authority's planning department received new information relating to the site which demonstrated that the situation there had changed since the original notices were issued. This invalidated the usefulness of the notices in assessing potential planning breaches at the site.

“It was, therefore, more effective for the authority to drop the original prosecution and issue fresh notices relating to the new information."

Mr Hollocks said that since the enforcement action was taken against the caravans it had left the business "unviable".

Static caravans outside of the car park of the Beauchamp Arms pub. Picture: David Hannant

Static caravans outside of the car park of the Beauchamp Arms pub. Picture: David Hannant - Credit: Archant

He said: "The original notice was only issued to me and I completed it to the best of my knowledge. 

"I am not the landowner and had little knowledge of the statics - this was reflected in my answers as required by law and returned within the time frame.

"Beauchamp has always had caravans dating back beyond the 1960s - there has been three mobile homes on the site since 2005 and listed on the rates list."

The BA first agreed to take enforcement action against the caravans in September 2018.

