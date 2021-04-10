Prince Philip memorial erected in town park just a day after his death
- Credit: Casey Cooper-Fiske
A stone memorial to the Duke of Edinburgh has appeared in a town centre park just a day after Prince Philip's death on April 9.
North Walsham Town Council placed the tribute in North Walsham Memorial Park at 11am on Saturday morning opposite the main war memorial which commemorates those from the town who lost their lives in World War One and Two.
A bunch of flowers from the council have been placed on the statue.
Located in the memorial garden, the inscription reads: "In remembrance, HRH Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, 1921 - 2021"
Town clerk Julie Shields said in a council statement: "It is with great sadness that North Walsham Town Council recognises the death of His Royal Highness Prince Philip the Duke of Edinburgh.
"We are sure our town will join together at this sad time as we remember, with great respect, a remarkable life.
"One he dedicated, faithfully, to the service of his Queen and country."
The council has urged those laying flowers to observe social distancing and has opened an online book of remembrance with people able to send condolences to condolence@north-norfolk.gov.uk.
