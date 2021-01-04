Call for postal vote applications to be sent out in north Norfolk

Published: 6:04 PM January 4, 2021

Postal votes for upcoming local council elections should be encouraged by posting application forms to everyone in North Norfolk, a county councillor has said.

Ed Maxfield, who represents Mundesley division as an independent, said North Norfolk District Council, which administers the elections, should be more proactive in a bid to reduce the risk of spreading coronavirus.

But the district council said people could ask to vote by post in the May election by email or phone, or download a form to send in.

Mr Maxfield said: "It’s hard to see how the elections can go ahead as scheduled at the beginning of May.

"But the government has so far refused to delay them. So it falls to local authorities to do what they can to keep people safe while they cast their vote.

"Norwich City Council recently sent everyone in the city a postal vote form and encouraged them to sign up. I hope North Norfolk will do the same. Especially given the high number of old and health-vulnerable people living locally."

The May 6 elections are for the county council, the police and crime commissioner and there will also be several parish council by-elections.

Steve Blatch, the council's chief executive and returning office for the district, said: "Whilst we are making arrangements for the safe delivery of elections at polling stations within North Norfolk at the forthcoming elections we are aware that a higher number of our electorate may wish conduct their vote by post on this occasion given the ongoing Covid-19 situation.

"The North Norfolk district has the oldest average age demographic in the UK so by nature we will be seeing a larger number of our residents having a higher level of vulnerability from the virus so applying for a postal vote is an effective way for our local electors to still have their say."

To request an application for, email postalvotes@north-norfolk.gov.uk, call 01263 516046 or download one from the district council's website.

The council said it was unable to accept any digitally signed applications - as they had to be made by ink.