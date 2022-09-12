News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Local Council

Quayside arcade bids to open restaurant and B&B

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 11:06 AM September 12, 2022
Updated: 11:07 AM September 12, 2022
Pop Inn Amusements in Wells

Pop Inn Amusements in Wells - Credit: Google

An arcade on Wells quayside could expand to open a new restaurant and bed and breakfast facility, if councillors grant the scheme the go-ahead.

Managers at the Pop Inn have submitted proposals to North Norfolk District Council to carry out a series of changes to the building.

The arcade - which is Grade II listed - is prominently positioned in the town, on the quayside walk to Wells beach, with views of the East Fleet waterfront.

Under the plans, the first-floor children's play area will become a diner, with a bed and breakfast added to the loft, with views facing out onto Freeman Street.

The applicant has said the expansion will maintain the distinctive style of the original structure.

The Pop Inn is a two-storey pebble-dashed brick building with parts dating back to 1781. 

It was originally used as a granary before becoming an office selling supplies for boats until 1963.

It was at this time the building was converted into its present use as an arcade.

