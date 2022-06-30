Norwich Western Link poll reveals split over £251m road

Opinion over whether the Norwich Western Link should go ahead is fairly evenly split, according to a poll of nearly 1,500 readers.

Norfolk County Council confirmed last week that the estimated cost of the 3.9 mile road had increased from £198m to £251m.

This newspaper ran an online poll, where we asked readers whether they wanted the Western Link to be built and whether the price increase had changed their opinion.

A visualisation of the Norwich Western Link - Credit: Norfolk County Council

Responses were given by 1,422 people. And 51.4pc said they did not want the scheme to go ahead, while 48.6pc said they did.

Of those who did not want the link built, 17.1pc said they had changed their opinion following the cost increase, while 82.9pc said it had not altered their view.

Of those in support of the road, 1.9pc said the price rise had changed their opinion, while 98.1pc said it had not affected their view.

The county council blamed the increase in the cost on inflation, increased construction costs and the need to realign the road to avoid bat roosts.

Andrew Jamieson, cabinet member for finance at Norfolk County Council. Pic: Norfolk County Council. - Credit: Norfolk County Council

But Andrew Jamieson, cabinet member for finance, said the council remained committed to the scheme, saying it would provide an economic boost for the county.

The council is hoping the government will commit to cover 85pc of the cost of the road - £213.4m.

The remaining £37.7m would have to be covered by the council, probably by borrowing the money.

Supporters of the road include the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, Norfolk Chamber of Commerce, Norwich Airport, Norfolk Fire and Rescue, the New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership, Road Haulage Association, First buses, most of the county's MPs and a number of district councils.

But opponents include Norfolk Wildlife Trust, the Norfolk Rivers Trust, the Campaign to Protect Rural England, the Green and Labour groups at County Hall, the Stop the Wensum Link group and Extinction Rebellion.

The road would stretch from the A1067 Fakenham Road to the A47 at Honingham, including a viaduct over the River Wensum.

The county council's cabinet will consider the latest developments around the road when it meets on Monday (July 4).