Plea for public to help as Norfolk gets ready to welcome Afghan refugees

Published: 3:21 PM August 25, 2021

People in Norfolk are being urged to help Afghan refugees settle in the county. - Credit: AP Photo/Andrea Comas

Council bosses are still waiting to discover how many more Afghan refugees are to be settled in Norfolk - as fresh appeals were made to help support them once they arrive.

Under the Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy, Norfolk had been expecting to resettle 50 people, 19 of whom have already arrived.

But, under the government's new Afghan Citizens’ Resettlement Scheme - which will see up to 20,000 vulnerable Afghan refugees settled in the UK - more are due to arrive.

Norfolk County Council has yet to be told how many will be settled in Norfolk, but an appeal has been made for help.

Refugees will be given housing, along with support to help them establish new lives.

Landlords in Norwich, Broadland and south Norfolk are being asked to offer homes where whole Afghan refugee families can be housed.

You may also want to watch:

The government will provide money to councils towards the rent for those homes.

Landlords email pslt@norwich.gov.uk or call 01603 989444 for Norwich City Council area or ta@s-norfolk.gov.uk or 01508 533893 for Broadland/South Norfolk council areas.

County Hall is also appealing for donations, including: new mattresses; curtains; dining tables and chairs; small appliances such as toasters and microwaves; fridges; washing machines; cookers; sofas; armchairs; televisions; DVD players; wardrobes and garden tools.

Donations can be made via www.gov.uk/help-refugees. People can also donate clothing at Alive UK's drop off point in Chantry Place in Norwich.

Meanwhile, the Bishop of Norwich has extended a refugee fund used to support Syrian refugees to those from Afghanistan.

Bishop of Norwich Graham Usher becomes Patron of Norfolk Community Foundation. Picture: Norfolk Community Foundation - Credit: Archant

Bishop Graham said: "The appalling plight of families fleeing Afghanistan has been deeply moving to watch.

“This fund has given small grants to help with welcoming refugees from Syria and I am now extending it to support Afghans

"It does not duplicate support that is provided by the State or other charities but looks for ways to help refugees settle."

The Norwich Diocesan Board of Finance will administrate the fund. Donations can be made at www.dioceseofnorwich.org/donate/

Cheques, to NDBF Ltd, can be sent to 109 Dereham Road, Easton, Norwich, NR9 5ES, with a covering note to say it is for the Refugee Fund.