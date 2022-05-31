News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Local Council

North Norfolk bin collections changed for Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 7:28 PM May 31, 2022
Your bin collection service could be affected today (stock picture) Picture: ARCHANT

Bin collections in north Norfolk will change for the jubilee - Credit: ARCHANT

Bin collection dates in north Norfolk have been changed due to the Queen's Platinum Jubilee bank holidays.

Changes will see collections moved by up to three days later.

The changes are: 

  • Thursday, June 2, moved to Saturday, June 4
  • Friday, June 3, moved to Monday June 6
  • Monday, June 6, moved to Tuesday, June 7
  • Tuesday, June 7, moved to Wednesday, June 8
  • Wednesday, June 8 moved to Thursday, June 9
  • Thursday, June 9 moved to Friday, June 10
  • Friday, June 10 moved to Saturday, June 11

