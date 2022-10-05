Half-price trees on offer under royal eco scheme

People have been invited to plant trees in memory of the Queen - Credit: PA

A scheme to get a million trees planted in Norfolk has been relaunched - with people urged to plant one to honour Queen Elizabeth II.

Norfolk County Council is offering half-price tree packs as part of the drive to get more trees planted.

Earlier this year, the authority encouraged people to take part in Jubilee Trees for Norfolk and, following the Queen's death, the council hopes people will join the scheme to create a lasting tribute.

The county council has made half-price tree packs available at seven tree collection points including Norwich (County Hall and Broadland Country Park), Acle, Long Stratton, Watton, Fakenham and King’s Lynn).

People can apply online at www.norfolk.gov.uk/jubileetrees and packs will be ready for collection in the planting season between December 2022 and February 2023.

Eric Vardy, Norfolk County Council's cabinet member for environment and waste - Credit: Supplied by the Conservatives

Eric Vardy, the council's cabinet member for environment and waste, said: “This will not only help create new habitats for wildlife but also provide a fantastic opportunity for residents and community groups to do something positive for their county."

The Jubilee Trees for Norfolk scheme is being funded by Norfolk County Council and the government through the Trees Outside Woodland project.

It is part of the 1 Million Trees for Norfolk project. In the 2021/22 planting season, nearly 45,000 trees were planted in the county.