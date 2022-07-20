Historic England criticises plan for cafe and shops near Roman fort

Part of the site of the Roman fort at Brancaster. There are plans to develop land on the opposite side of the A149 off Saxon Field - Credit: Chris Bishop

Plans to build a cafe and shops on part of the grounds of a former Roman fort look set to be thrown out, over fears that the scheme would damage the ancient site.

Developers have applied for permission to start the project on land at Saxon Field, off the main A149 at Brancaster, near Hunstanton, in an area once occupied by the Branodunum settlement.

But West Norfolk Council's planning committee has been recommended to turn down the scheme when it meets on Wednesday, July 20.

A report to councillors says Historic England has objected. Although it lies across the A149 from the main part of the fort, the heritage watchdog warns: "The proposed development site is located within the scheduled monument of Brancaster Roman Fort, Branodunum.

The site off the A149 at Brancaster where a developer has applied to build a cafe, shops and workshops - Credit: Chris Bishop

"Ground-disturbance for the proposed development would have a direct and adverse impact on any archaeological remains present within this part of the scheduled monument resulting in loss of archaeological evidence.

"The proposed development would also have an impact on the setting of the scheduled monument. The level of harm to the scheduled monument is not outweighed by any public benefits of the proposals."

A report to councillors says: "It is considered that the development itself for a rural employment site would be supported by planning policy, and although it would clearly impact upon the countryside by introducing new development on a greenfield site, the benefits of the development would outweigh the detrimental impacts on the intrinsic character and beauty of the countryside and area of outstanding natural beauty."

It goes on: "However, the harm that would occur to Brancaster Roman Fort, Branodunum, a scheduled ancient monument, by ground-disturbance and impact on its setting is considered to be overriding in this case, and such harm would not be outweighed by the public benefit of the proposal."

Part of the site of the Roman fort at Brancaster. There are plans to develop land on the opposite side of the A149 off Saxon Field - Credit: Chris Bishop

Historic Fort

Branodunum once sprawled across six acres with a ditch, earthen ramparts and 10ft-thick walls to protect its garrison.

It once stretched from what are now fields to the east of the village to the shoreline, which has since receded.

It was one of eleven forts built around the east and south coasts of England by the Romans in the 3rd Century more than 200 years after they first set foot on our shores un 55BC.

Branodunum would once have stretched down to the sea but the shoreline has receded since Roman times - Credit: Chris Bishop

Known as Saxon Shore Forts, they were used to protect and control shipping and trade around the coast and repel invaders.

They remained in use for more than a century until the Romans withdrew in 410AD because its army was needed to defend its homeland.

Today little of Branodunum's earthworks remain, while the remains of a civilian settlement to the west lies under a 1970s housing estate named after it.

A housing estate has been built on what was once a settlement linked to the Roman fort Branodunum - Credit: Chris Bishop



