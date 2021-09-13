Plans for pet hotel, cattery and home withdrawn

Published: 12:22 PM September 13, 2021

Pictures of the site at Hybrid Farm in Barroway Drove - Credit: Holt Architectural Ltd

Plans for a pet hotel, cattery and home in rural west Norfolk have been withdrawn, following a recommendation from council officers that the bid be rejected.

The plans were due to be discussed at a Monday morning meeting of West Norfolk Council’s (WNC)’s planning committee, but it was announced at the start of the meeting that it had been withdrawn.

It would have seen existing buildings demolished at The Drove in Barroway Drove, near Downham Market, to make way for the four-bedroom house, pet hotel and cattery business.

The report recommended refusal because of a failure to demonstrate “why countryside protection policies should be relaxed”, a “poor design” and a failure to demonstrate it “provides wider sustainability benefits to the community that outweigh flood risk”.

The applicants have been working on the project since 2018 and said they had invested in excess of £10,000 in the project, including more than £2,300 to WNC for the latest planning application fee.