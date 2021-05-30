Electric vehicle charging could be introduced at fuel station

Published: 4:48 PM May 30, 2021

Electric vehicle charging could soon be introduced at the BP fuel station on the A1075 Norwich Road, Thetford - Credit: Google Street View

Electric car charging capability could soon be introduced at a petrol station in Thetford.

BP is proposing the installation of three charging stations for electric vehicles at the company's Icknield Way garage, off the A1075 Norwich Road.

Documents submitted to Breckland Council say the plans would "bring the site’s infrastructure in line with modern vehicular transport needs".

Providing new charging points would "futureproof the facility" given the "national shift" towards more sustainable travel, the papers add.

Altering the service station would necessitate the removal of an existing fuel compound area, but there is no proposed change to the current filling facilities.

Planning consultants Aitchison Raffety, acting on behalf of BP, go on to argue that creating electric charging points "does not impact on any neighbouring uses" and would have "no adverse effects".

The application will be considered by Breckland Council's planning department over the coming weeks.