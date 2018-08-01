Plans for more than 150 homes on land parallel to Broadland Northway are approved

Published: 3:46 PM August 1, 2018 Updated: 11:34 AM October 10, 2020

More than 150 homes are to be built on land parallel to the Broadland Northway, after a bid was approved by councillors.

The 7.3-hectare site, off Green Lane East in Rackheath, runs alongside the new road, though the proposed development does not share a border with it.

Its proposed access point though, off Salhouse Road, does join one of the many roundabouts of the £205m road.

At a meeting of Broadland District Council's planning committee on Wednesday, members approved an outline application to build up to 157 homes on the site, which is bordered by Green Lane East and Salhouse Road.

Members voted in favour of the proposals, despite it promising to deliver fewer affordable homes than required by the council's development plan.

Ordinarily, it is expected that a minimum of 30pc of new developments are allocated to affordable housing, however, in some circumstances this figure can be reduced.

This development proved one of these cases, with the application proposing the provision of 20pc affordable housing.

Council officers confirmed mitigation for this had been submitted, but that it could not be discussed publicly.

The development will now be subject to a reserved matters application, which will set out the details of the project.

Burlingham councillor David Ward, who was sitting in for fellow councillor John Ward on the committee, raised concerns about the site's proposed access point.

The entire site would be accessed off of Salhouse Road, between the Broadland Northway and Sole and Heel roundabouts.

Mr Ward said: 'These are very busy roundabouts and I do not think [the access point] is a suitable junction for 150 to 200 cars per day.'

When originally submitted, the application considered an access point off Green Lane East, however, this was later deemed not to be viable due to interference with gas mains.

Fergus Bootman, of La Ronde Wright, agent for the application, said: 'The ambition of the developers is to submit a reserved matters application and progress with development as soon as possible.'

Members of the committee voted in favour of approving outline planning permission for the development.