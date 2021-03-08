Planners recommend refusal of new A11 drive-thru

Published: 5:30 AM March 8, 2021

Breckland Council's planning department has recommended the refusal of a proposed drive-thru eatery on the A11 Thetford bypass - Credit: Google Street View

A proposal to create a drive-thru cafe or restaurant on the A11 should be refused, say planning officers.

Motor Fuel Group wants to build a new eatery adjoining the eastbound BP service station on the A11 Thetford bypass.

The exact nature of the prospective amenity has not yet been specified, but documents submitted to Breckland Council say the scheme would create nine new jobs and provide 27 parking spaces.

But the council's planning department says the project should be rejected due to the loss of dozens of trees, despite the applicant proposing a nearby "mitigation area".

Case officer Fiona Hunter adds: "The economic and social benefit of the development including job creation, together with offsite tree planting, does not provide exceptional or overriding benefits to justify the loss of 0.27 hectares of conifer."

A decision is set to be made by the district council's planning committee on Monday, March 15.