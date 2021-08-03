Plan for more than 200 homes backed by cabinet

Published: 7:53 PM August 3, 2021

Part of the land south of Parkway in King's Lynn which has been earmarked for 379 new homes - Credit: Chris Bishop

New plans will be submitted in place a of a development opposed by thousands of objectors.

West Norfolk council ditched plans for 379 homes off the Gaywood Parkway in King's Lynn after its ruling cabinet was told the scheme was not viable.

The proposals, which included a bridge over the railway line to the Leziate quarries, had earlier been given planning permission, despite stiff opposition which included a petition signed by 3,500 people protesting at the loss of woodland habitat.

But on Tuesday, the council's ruling cabinet agreed to submit a revised application for 228 homes on former college playing fields on the western side of the site. The eastern side of the site will no longer be built on.

It also agreed to allocate £45m towards the scheme, which a report by officers said would "achieve significant delivery of sustainable housing over a four to five year period".

It added the development would be profitable, stimulate economic growth and create jobs including apprenticeships within the local construction industry.

Homes will feature solar panels and ground source heat pumps and will not be connected to mains gas.

The report to councillors said: "It is proposed that this scheme will deliver a number of environmental enhancements that will reduce the carbon footprint of these dwellings and act as an exemplar scheme for other proposals that will come forward."

One of the main grounds for objection was the loss of woodland which would have accompanied the original scheme.

The report added: "The loss of some trees will be unavoidable; however, trees will be replaced at a rate of three for one, which is additional to what would normally be expected for a development of this size."

At the meeting, councillors heard the scaled-down scheme was "viable and deliverable". Cabinet members agreed to back the proposals.

A planning application will now be drawn up and submitted in the autumn..

If planning permission is agreed early next year, work could begin in June 2022 and taken until October 2025 to complete.











