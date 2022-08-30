News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Council still intending to charge drivers at popular city parks

Dan Grimmer

Published: 11:07 AM August 30, 2022
Families enjoying the weather in Waterloo Park, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Plans to introduce parking charges in Waterloo Park are still on the way - Credit: Archant

Controversial proposals to charge drivers to park in some of Norwich's historic parks are still in the pipeline, council bosses have confirmed.

Labour-controlled Norwich City Council, as part of its budget last year, identified the introduction of charges as a way to raise £50,000.

The council wanted to bring in charges at Eaton Park and Waterloo Park to help balance the books.

Eaton Park in Norwich

Drivers could be charged to park at Eaton Park - Credit: Bill Smith

The suggestion sparked mixed views. While some people welcomed the move as a way to discourage car use, there were concerns it could lead to more drivers parking outside homes near the parks.

The Friends of Waterloo Park put up posters urging people to contact the city council to express their opposition to the suggestion.

In a poll run on this newspaper's website, more than 80pc of people said they did not want to see parking charges introduced in the parks.

Matthew Packer, Labour candidate for Sewell. Pic: Labour Party.

Matthew Packer was the city council's cabinet member for health and wellbeing - Credit: Labour Party

In January this year, Matthew Packer, then the council's cabinet member for health and wellbeing, said the introduction of charges had been delayed "due to capacity issues within the parks and open spaces team".

Since then, there have been no announcements about whether the council still intends to bring in the charges - until now.

A spokeswoman for Norwich City Council confirmed: "We’re continuing with our proposals to introduce charges for parking in parks, and we’ll make sure that our plans are widely publicised when the time comes."

James Wright

James Wright, Liberal Democrat city councillor for Eaton - Credit: Dan Grimmer

But James Wright, leader of the Liberal Democrat group at City Hall and city councillor for Eaton, said he accepted the council needs to raise revenue.

But he said: "The council has not considered the wider impact on how this will affect people in the area. There has been limited, or no consultation, with people living nearby.

"And, as we move further into the cost of living crisis, should the council really be charging for something which has always been a free activity?"

Mr Wright added the government should be funding councils properly, so authorities are not forced to look for such money-raising measures.

The city council recently outlined how it could give some sections of the city's parks over to nature as part of rewilding attempts to boost biodiversity - a move which was praised by BBC Springwatch presenter Chris Packham.

