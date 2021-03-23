'I've enjoyed every minute' - parish councillor's 41 years of service

Published: 12:29 PM March 23, 2021

A former west Norfolk parish councillor has been recognised for her long-standing service to her community and will have a tree planted in her honour.

Pam Biggs, 88, from Crimplesham, near Downham Market, joined Crimplesham Parish Council 41 years ago and campaigned to save the village's school playing field and helped make the roads safer for residents.

The former councillor, who was born at Rectory Farm in 1933 and has grown up in the village, said her commitment to the council was to "benefit the village" after taking up the role.

Pam Biggs has received a special mayor's award after 41 years service to Crimplesham Parish Council. - Credit: Archant

Mrs Biggs said the sentiment that saw her join was what kept her on the council for all these years, adding that she has "enjoyed every minute."

When asked if she is going to keep an eye on things, she replied: "Oh yes. I've had a few disagreements but we shouldn't all agree with everything at one time, should you?

"But we would always end the meeting on a good note.

"I have enjoyed everything I've done for the village - the playing field, the village hall, and everything that I could have possibly helped with I did. Speed limits and lorry bans. I have done what I think is the best for my village."

She added: "I hope some new people in the village will join in and help. It's what we need desperately."

Geoff Hipperson, mayor of King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, recognised her with a special community volunteer certificate for her "large contribution" to her community.

He joined a Crimplesham Parish Council meeting via Zoom to present the award.

Mr Hipperson said: “This commitment to public service is rare and Cllr Biggs has certainly showed the passion and care for her village for more than four decades."

Those on the parish council also expressed their gratitude for her service and plan to plant a greengage bush on the Village Green in her honour.

Mrs Biggs thought it was a lovely idea, adding jokingly: "A friend of mine rung me and he said 'with all you've done for the village, I think you need a forest not one tree."