Parish councillors discuss resolution for village play area dispute

Published: 11:06 AM March 18, 2021

Parish councillors discussed how to move forward with plans for a play area on its village green after seeking legal advice over its installation.

Oxborough Parish Council sought legal advice after Oxborough Farm Ltd "withheld permission" for playground equipment to be put in place.

It comes after it raised £13,699 to build the facility last year, which included a lottery grant of £9,699 - but plans to build the play area have been put on hold as both parties try to agree over where it should go.

Oxborough Farms Ltd (OFL), which sold the land to the village in 2005, says a covenant agreed at the time stipulates no structure can be built on it without its written consent.

Its sole director, Ian Monson, who is a parish councillor, seconded proposals for the playground at meetings in 2019. But it was later noted that he emailed the council to say he changed his mind.

Ian Monson, pictured when he was also a county councillor in 2008 - Credit: Ian Burt

In January, Mr Monson proposed a compromise for the playground to be built on a different part of the green.

Parish councillor Simon Willies told the meeting on Wednesday that following an AGM meeting, the council "engaged" legal firm Hayes and Storr to act on its behalf as OFL had "declined permission for the play area development to go ahead."

He added: "The solicitors sent a letter out outlining our position, suggesting that OFL could be seen to be acting unreasonably.

"We received a reply from OFL on Monday evening, recognising that they could be seen as acting unreasonably and requesting that a proposed location of the play area be identified, and maybe altering the five-year review to a seven-year review."

He said the council sent a letter back with photographs of the green showing where they thought it should go, along with a clause stating they were happy with a seven-year review.

Mr Willies said it was up to the council to go back with" plan two" which included an area marked out and agreeing to a "spirit and integrity of maintaining a doorstep green," adding there was an offer on the table that the council should consider accepting.

Clerk Susan Hernandez had checked if the lottery funding could be extended.

She said it was already being sorted and at the point that the deadline was reached, which in the national lottery case is March 27, she will need to contact them to request an extension.

Mr Willies said recent communication between both sides was a "positive way forward," and that he was not prepared to continue without going down the legal route.

Mr Willies proposed the council gets in touch with their solicitors with plan two which marked out their proposed location and with an agreement about maintaining the doorstep green and the seven-year clause.

The council voted in favour of the proposal.

Mr Monson was not present at the parish council meeting.