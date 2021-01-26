Opposition grows over charges to park in Norwich parks

Poll

Published: 12:27 PM January 26, 2021

The Friends of Waterloo Park are urging people to object to the parking charge proposal. - Credit: Archant

Opposition is growing to a move which would mean drivers would need to pay to park at Norwich parks - with people living nearby fearing it will mean cars are left on their streets.

Norwich City Council, grappling with a budget shortfall of nearly £2m, is mulling over whether to introduce charges at popular Eaton Park and Waterloo Park.

Drivers can currently park there for free, but City Hall says that introducing such charges could raise £50,000 a year - and help plug the funding gap.

However, the suggestion has sparked opposition from people who fear it will lead to drivers parking their cars in nearby residential streets instead of paying the pay and display fees.

The Friends of Waterloo Park have put up posters in the park urging people to contact the city council to express their opposition to the suggestion.

One of the posters in Waterloo Park. - Credit: Clarissa Place

The posters state: "The city council is planning to charge for parking in these 50 spaces, so many people will park in the roads nearby.

"This will cause dangerous congestion outside our schools and homes."

Jeff Jordan, one of the Friends of Waterloo Park, said: "The thing about Waterloo Park is that the parking there is pretty good - there's 50 spaces there.

"So, if a significant proportion of people who would usually park there decide to park in nearby streets if charges are introduced, that's a lot of cars.

"The splash area there is the most popular area of the city on a summer day and families throng there.

"That already leads to cars being parked on nearby streets when the park car park is full and it's the same when there's performances and outdoor cinema.

"That's particularly bad for people in Waterloo Park Avenue, with parking on the grass verges and parking charges will mean that happens more.

"Everybody we have spoken to says it's a bad idea. I have spoken to the school, to residents and to people walking their dogs in the park.

"There is currently some £36,000 of investment to refurbish the cafe, but if there's not free parking, I think that would be a deterrent to somebody taking the cafe on."

Parking charges for Waterloo Park are being opposed. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2017

Mr Jordan said: "Clearly, there's a case for charging for parking and the city council are strapped for cash, but I'm not sure this is worth the harm it would do."

The city council says protecting Norwich through Covid-19 has meant spending more.

Yet it has been hit by a drop off in income from sources such as city centre parking and commercial rents.

Eaton Park could have parking charges introduced. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

As well as bringing in charges in car parks, other ways the council is considering in order to raise money includes increasing the £52 annual fee for green waste collections to £55 and putting up fees at cemeteries.

The council is proposing to increase its share of the council tax by 1.99pc.

That would add £5.36 a year to the bill which goes to City Hall and generate an annual £200,000 for the authority.

People can comment on the budget consultation - including the possibility of charging for parking in the parks - via www.norwich.gov.uk/consultations

The deadline is midnight on Wednesday, January 27.