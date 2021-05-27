'Operation London Bridge' - town begins preparations for Queen's death

Published: 5:30 AM May 27, 2021

A town council has invested in a flagpole after the Duke of Edinburgh's death prompted it to buy one so it could mark the Queen's passing.

North Walsham Town Council's plans would see a partly engraved memorial and flagpole erected in the War Memorial Garden of the town's Memorial Park once planning permission has been received.

Town councillor Bob Wright said the planning began after the council realised it did not have a flagpole following the death of the Duke of Edinburgh and needed to prepare for the eventual death of the monarch.



Mr Wright said: "When the day of Operation London Bridge comes then flags need to be flown at half mast, government buildings will close and we will have a service of remembrance in the church.

"We started planning as we were conscious that we didn't have a flagpole in town.

"We had been meaning to attend to it for some time but the duke's death just reminded us that we ought to have one for that occasion or for any other where we would need to fly a flag such as remembrance day.

"We haven't been tipped the wink or anything, it's just part of being prepared and part of improving the town in general.

"It was going to be done anyway as part of improvements to those gardens but this just reminded us, we did a stone memorial for the duke and when the time comes we'll do another one, but I don't want to talk that one up."

Operation London Bridge is the official code phrase for plans in the event of Her Majesty's death.

Nationally, plans will see television channels suspended, a dark-edged notice attached to the gates of Buckingham Palace and parliament recalled along with many other ways of mourning the monarch's death.



The memorial and flagpole were approved at a meeting of North Walsham Town Council on May 11 and a planning application has been submitted to North Norfolk District Council for the pole.

It comes after the council were among the first to pay tribute to Prince Philip following his death on April 9, by erecting a stone memorial and placing flowers in the same park garden.