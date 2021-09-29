News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Watchdog to inspect children's services at Norfolk County Council

Dan Grimmer

Published: 1:58 PM September 29, 2021   
County Hall, Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Ofsted inspectors are to visit children's services at Norfolk County Council. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Inspectors will visit Norfolk County Council next week to gauge how well the authority is providing services to vulnerable children.

A team from Ofsted will visit County Hall for a two-day inspection of the children's services department, focusing on fostering, adoption and independent living services.

A spokeswoman for Norfolk County Council said: "Ofsted will be with us next week for a two-day focused visit, looking at areas of our support for children in our care.

"This is part of Ofsted’s routine visiting schedule and we look forward to welcoming them to the county council.”

The council's children's services department was rated inadequate in 2013 and 2015, after visits from regulator Ofsted.

But after an inspection by the watchdog in late 2017, the service was judged as requires improvement - a step up from previous years.

And in 2019, inspectors said so-called front door services for children had "been transformed".

