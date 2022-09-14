News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Local Council

Western Link event rescheduled following Queen's death

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 1:26 PM September 14, 2022
Western Link

How the Norwich Western Link could look. - Credit: Norfolk County Council

A chance for the public to make their views known about the £251m Norwich Western Link road has been rearranged following the death of the Queen.

The county council is holding a series of consultation events across the county ahead of a planning application being finalised and submitted next year.

A public meeting was due to be held in Costessey last Friday but was cancelled following the death of the Queen.

The event has now been rearranged to Friday, September 30 and will run from 1pm to 8pm in the Stafford Hall of the Costessey Centre. 

The council's two other remaining events are set to go ahead as planned.

These are scheduled for Weston Longville's Hall for All on Thursday September 15 between noon and 8pm, and at Felthorpe Village Hall on Thursday, September 22 between noon and 8pm. 

The 3.9-mile road would connect the A1067 Fakenham Road to the A47 near Honingham via a new road between Weston Longville and Ringland. 

That would fill the ‘missing link’ between the A1270 Broadland Northway and the A47, completing a major route around Norwich after the £205m Broadland Northway – previously known as the Northern Distributor Road (NDR) - was opened fully in April 2018. 

