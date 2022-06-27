News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Local Council

Poll

POLL: Norwich Western Link cost up to £251m - what do you think?

Author Picture Icon

Dan Grimmer

Published: 12:51 PM June 27, 2022
Visualisation of Norwich Western Link

A visualisation of the proposed Norwich Western Link seen from the north at Taverham and looking south towards Honingham. The viaduct over the River Wensum is visible in the centre of the image - Credit: Norfolk County Council

The cost of the Norwich Western Link has increased to £251m - but what do you think of the scheme?

Norfolk County Council says, despite more than £50m being added to the price tag for the 3.9-mile road, it still offers good value for money.

They say inflation, the increase in the cost of materials and the need to re-route the road due to the presence of bats, have all added to the cost of the road.

Critics, including political opponents, have said the council should pull the plug on the scheme, which would connect the A1067 Fakenham Road to the A47 near Honingham.

But, what do you think? Let us know by completing the poll on this page.

Norfolk

Don't Miss

The police roadblock on the A47 near Swaffham due to an accident.

Norfolk Live News | Updated

A47 reopens after serious crash near Swaffham

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Town focus on The Burnhams. Pictured: Burnham Market.; PHOTO: IAN BURT; COPY:Sally Withey; FOR:EDP N

Visit Norfolk

7 of the prettiest villages in north Norfolk

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
The Queen of Iceni pub in Norwich. Picture: STEVE ADAMS

Family sue Wetherspoon after man falls to death in city pub

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
A Norfolk recycling centre.

Recycling centre closures planned as part of £15m County Hall cuts

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon