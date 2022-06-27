Poll
POLL: Norwich Western Link cost up to £251m - what do you think?
Published: 12:51 PM June 27, 2022
- Credit: Norfolk County Council
The cost of the Norwich Western Link has increased to £251m - but what do you think of the scheme?
Norfolk County Council says, despite more than £50m being added to the price tag for the 3.9-mile road, it still offers good value for money.
They say inflation, the increase in the cost of materials and the need to re-route the road due to the presence of bats, have all added to the cost of the road.
Critics, including political opponents, have said the council should pull the plug on the scheme, which would connect the A1067 Fakenham Road to the A47 near Honingham.
But, what do you think? Let us know by completing the poll on this page.