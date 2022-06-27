POLL: Norwich Western Link cost up to £251m - what do you think?

Poll

A visualisation of the proposed Norwich Western Link seen from the north at Taverham and looking south towards Honingham. The viaduct over the River Wensum is visible in the centre of the image - Credit: Norfolk County Council

The cost of the Norwich Western Link has increased to £251m - but what do you think of the scheme?

Norfolk County Council says, despite more than £50m being added to the price tag for the 3.9-mile road, it still offers good value for money.

They say inflation, the increase in the cost of materials and the need to re-route the road due to the presence of bats, have all added to the cost of the road.

Critics, including political opponents, have said the council should pull the plug on the scheme, which would connect the A1067 Fakenham Road to the A47 near Honingham.

But, what do you think? Let us know by completing the poll on this page.