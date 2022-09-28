More than 800 had say on Western Link - as deadline for comments nears

An artist's impression of what the Western Link viaduct would look like at road level - Credit: Norfolk County Council

More than 800 people have had their say in consultation over the £251m Western Link - with the clock ticking before plans for the controversial road are lodged.

People have under two weeks to give views on Norfolk County Council's proposals for the road, which would connect the Northern Distributor Road to the A47 west of Norwich.

Around 840 people have taken part in the consultation, launched in August, which is the last chance for people to give views before a planning application is lodged.

Both the council, which says the road will cut rat-running and boost the economy, and the scheme's critics, who say it will damage habitats and increase carbon emissions, have urged people to respond.

Martin Wilby, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport - Credit: Danielle Booden

Martin Wilby, the council's cabinet member for highways, transport and infrastructure, said: "Thank you to everyone who has responded to the consultation so far. We really appreciate it.

"It’s important that people give us their feedback now so we can take this into account before we finalise the planning application."

The route of the Norwich Western Link - Credit: Norfolk County Council

The scheme has yet to receive government funding, but the project was last week named on a list of schemes to be 'accelerated' through the government's growth plan.

That appears to signal the government will bankroll at least part of the scheme, with the council hoping the Department for Transport will cover 85pc of the cost.

A final council-organised consultation event will be held in the Stafford Hall of the Costessey Centre between 1pm and 8pm on Friday, September 30.

People can have their say at www.norfolk.gov.uk/nwl up to Sunday, October 9.

Critics are holding an alternative consultation meeting about the road, which would include a viaduct over the River Wensum.

The Stop the Wensum Link campaign group and the Wensum Valley Alliance say there are cheaper, alternative traffic solutions which would protect barbastelle bats and other wildlife.

Concerns over bats were among the reasons for refusal of the paintball site scheme. Photo credit: C. Packman - Credit: C. Packman

Campaigner Mireille Heald said "The people of Norfolk are being asked to make their decision based on poor quality of information. We are doing our best to fill in the gaps and counteract the greenwash."

The campaigners will present their alternative consultation at the Quaker Meeting House in Norwich's Upper Goat Lane from 5pm until 8pm on Wednesday (September 28).