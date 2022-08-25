News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
LIVE: Truss and Sunak head to head at Norwich Tory leadership hustings

Author Picture Icon

Dan Grimmer

Published: 7:06 PM August 25, 2022
Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss are the candidates to replace Boris Johnson as prime minister

Rishi Sunak and Elizabeth Truss - Credit: PA

Elizabeth Truss and Rishi Sunak are going head-to-head in Norwich this evening in the penultimate hustings of the Conservative leadership race.

South West Norfolk MP Ms Truss is the favourite among bookmakers to succeed Boris Johnson as Tory leader - and as prime minister - on September 5.

Both candidates have offered policies to woo local Norfolk voters - with Ms Truss saying a transport minister in her government would "look closely" at fully dualling the A47.

She also pledged tax cuts, supply-side reform, better regulation and targeted investment zones.

Meanwhile, Mr Sunak has said he is keen to deliver enhanced rail capacity and follow through on proposed improvements to local road infrastructure.

He said he would also order National Grid to consult again on “innovative and alternative solutions” to controversial plans for a 180km power line across parts of Norfolk.

Updates from tonight's hustings, hosted by presenter and columnist Julia Hartley-Brewer, can be followed in the live blog above.


 

