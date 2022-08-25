LIVE: Truss and Sunak head to head at Norwich Tory leadership hustings

Live

Elizabeth Truss and Rishi Sunak are going head-to-head in Norwich this evening in the penultimate hustings of the Conservative leadership race.

South West Norfolk MP Ms Truss is the favourite among bookmakers to succeed Boris Johnson as Tory leader - and as prime minister - on September 5.

Both candidates have offered policies to woo local Norfolk voters - with Ms Truss saying a transport minister in her government would "look closely" at fully dualling the A47.

She also pledged tax cuts, supply-side reform, better regulation and targeted investment zones.

Meanwhile, Mr Sunak has said he is keen to deliver enhanced rail capacity and follow through on proposed improvements to local road infrastructure.

He said he would also order National Grid to consult again on “innovative and alternative solutions” to controversial plans for a 180km power line across parts of Norfolk.

Updates from tonight's hustings, hosted by presenter and columnist Julia Hartley-Brewer, can be followed in the live blog above.



