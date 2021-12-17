Go-ahead given for new The Range store in Norwich

Norwich is to get a new The Range store near Tuckswood. The one at Longwater is pictured. - Credit: James Bass

Home and garden superstore The Range has been given the go-ahead for changes which will allow it to open a new store on the edge of Norwich.

The retailer, which already has a branch on the Longwater Retail Park at Costessey, has been granted permission to pave the way for an outlet off Hall Road.

The Range is planning to open a new store in two empty units at the Neatmarket Retail Park.

The Range is set to open a new store in Neatmarket Retail Park, off Hall Road, in Norwich. - Credit: Simon Finlay

The retailer had lodged plans with Norwich City Council to make changes to the shop front and to add a three-metre-high fence, topped with security netting, to create a garden centre area.

And officers at City Hall have used their delegated powers to grant that permission. There had been no objections to the proposal.

In his report granting permission, council planning officer Stephen Polley, said: "The proposed shopfront is of an appearance and design that closely resembles that of the shopfronts in situ at the neighbouring units.

"It is considered appropriate for the location.

"Overall, the proposed development will have noticeable but limited impacts on the appearance of the site.

"The changes are consistent with the prevailing character of the wider employment area.

"The proposed development is therefore considered to be acceptable in design terms."

Papers submitted with the application state the new store will create jobs for almost 60 people.

The documents state that 40 of those jobs would be full-time and 18 positions would be part-time.

The Range has yet to announce an opening date for the new store.

The site remains home to the Norwich Livestock Market, which still meets there every other Saturday.

The B&Q store was made smaller in 2014 to allow superstore Morrisons to move in next door.

The superstore secured permission from the city council and bosses said it would create 300 jobs.

But the new Morrisons store was scrapped, with B&M opening there instead a year ago.

There were once proposals for Lidl and Smyths Toys stores at the site, but they never opened.

The past decade has seen major changes to the area, near Tuckswood, with supermarkets Aldi and Asda opening new stores off Hall Road.