Game, set and match? Tennis costs could go up for city visitors

City council will look at higher tennis membership prices for visitors to the city - Credit: Ian Burt Photography

People from outside Norwich could be served a higher price for tennis membership, under a suggestion from councillors.

On Monday, a meeting of Norwich City Council's scrutiny committee called in the authority's tennis court contract, putting questions and concerns to its officers.

A series of fears were raised, particularly over encouraging people on low incomes to use Norwich's courts and whether usage was high enough.

The city council has been looking for someone to take over the running of its four tennis courts at Eaton Park, Waterloo Park, Harford Park and Lakenham Recreation Ground. A fifth facility at Heigham Park is set to be completed early this year.

Tennis centre operations are currently provided by The National Tennis Association, with their 10-year contract set to end on March 31.

Denise Carlo questioned why the number of households signed up was so low - just 810 in 2021 - and if more could be done to help people on low incomes to take up the sport.

Green city councillor Denise Carlo. Picture: Neil Didsbury - Credit: Archant

Mrs Carlo also pointed out that around 20pc of those signed up were from outside the city and called for a higher membership price for people coming in to use the courts.

The Green councillor argued the additional income could then be used to support lower-income families taking part.

Simon Meek, parks and open spaces services manager, said in his view it was a "substantial number of people playing tennis" and they could look at differing prices in the contract.

Lucy Galvin, the leader of the Green group, questioned if the tennis courts have been good value for money after the council controversially replaced its grass courts, like Heigham Park, with hard surfaces.

Mr Meek explained why they had shifted away from grass courts, arguing they were costing too much money.

Norwich City Council's scrutiny committee debated the tennis court contract on Monday evening - Credit: Nick Butcher

The officer said in 2012 the authority received complaints about grass courts at Eaton and was faced with a "huge expense" in relaying the grass.

"The income was reducing, they were available for a short period of the year, the weather had a big impact on when they were playable and they were costly to maintain based on the level of income.

"Heigham as an example cost £40,000 annually and income dropped over the years to £2,500-3,000."

The committee agreed to support the council's decision to award the contract and recommended different memberships for people from outside the city.