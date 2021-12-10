Centre volunteers to spread Christmas cheer with free dinners

Christmas is being made cheerier for people in part of Norwich - thanks to a centre created after a campaign to stop a community building falling into the hands of private developers.

The Silver Road Community Centre was created after campaigners battled to stop Norfolk County Council from selling the former Silver Rooms day centre in Norwich to developers.

In what has been a tough year for many, the centre, in the north of the city, has been working to support people in the NR3 area of Norwich.

Silver Road Community Centre in Silver Road, Norwich. - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

The centre's foodbank been helping people affected by the £20 cut in Universal Credit cut and the end of furlough.

Last Saturday, a team of 20 volunteers spent the afternoon making hampers, plus Christmas stockings filled with goodies, for 50 families. Volunteers then delivered them to people's homes.

Food had been donated by Co-op, Morrisons, and other residents.

People have been also making willow lanterns ahead of a festive procession on Sunday, December 19.

The parade will leave the Silver Road Community Centre at 6pm, heading down Wodehouse Street, along Bull Close Road and back to the Silver Road Community Centre for hot chocolate.

The day before, on Saturday, December 18, two volunteers will be making Christmas dinners for 100 people, which will then be delivered to homes in NR3 by a team of 10 volunteers.

And the centre's foodbank will be open until Thursday, December 23 before it shuts over Christmas to reopen on Thursday, December 30.

Julie Brociek-Coulton, the centre's manager, said she was grateful to everyone who had volunteered or donated food over the past year.

Julie Brociek-Coulton, manager of the Silver Road Community Centre. - Credit: Archant

She said: "It has been a very busy year and without the volunteers it wouldn’t have happened.

"Just like everywhere the organisation is a key part of making sure things do work and just by having a simple WhatsApp group we have managed to keep in touch with volunteers and make all of this good work happen.

"The Silver Road Community Centre has gone from strength to strength ever since we won it with the coalition from Norfolk County Council all those years ago and it is a great hub for the people in our area."

She said the centre hopes to start up a wellbeing cafe next year.