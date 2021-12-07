Norwich could become East Anglian capital for paddle boarding in river improvement plans

Norwich could become the paddleboarding capital of East Anglia, under plans to improve its waterways.

The council and other organisations believe the city could capitalise on the surging popularity of the activity by improving facilities along the Wensum.

Mike Stonard, one of the councillors responsible for the project, said: "We are opening up the river for paddleboarding and other water leisure activities - it will be a major attraction for people to come to Norwich.

"Given the wider environment of Norwich, water leisure activities could be extremely popular - another draw to get people into the city. It could be the East Anglian capital for paddleboarding."

Paddleboarding is one of the fastest-growing sports in the UK and has seen a particular boost during the pandemic, with people facing travel restrictions and looking for new ways to relax. Last summer, the Broads and Norwich became a hotspot for the activity.

Mr Stonard believes Norwich's waterways could become a major hub for the paddleboarders, with a series of schemes under way to make the city's waterways more attractive to them. He said local businesses would also be encouraged to get involved, to offer more opportunities for people to get on the water.

He added: "I think there's no shortage of entrepreneurs willing to set that up - we just need to make that access possible.

"We have put in some platforms and access infrastructure it would be brilliant if we can continue to support that."

Among the steps being taken are to improve access to the Wensum - for instance by installing pontoons - and by cutting back vegetation and enhancing some stretches of riverbank. At New Mills Yard there is now a 'portage' facility, to help paddleboarders and canoeists to get past the pump house.

There are hopes that the Wensum could also be used to stage paddleboard races.

The project forms a core part of the ongoing efforts to breathe new life into the waterways by the River Wensum Strategy Partnership.

The group is led by the city council with the Broads Authority, Norfolk County Council, Environment Agency (EA) and the Norwich Society.

Mr Stonard, cabinet member for inclusive and sustainable growth at Norwich City Council and chairman of a group, added: "I feel the river has been an underused asset for some time and we could really one it up for that type of use."





Projects set for the River Wensum strategy - Credit: Norwich City Council

City leaders first adopted the River Wensum strategy in 2018, setting out a vision for the revival of the river which was once at the heart of Norwich's life and industry but which had been left neglected for years.

Mr Stonard said some of this has already been achieved through the delivery of things like the new pontoons at New Mills and short-stay visitor moorings in the city centre.

Mike Stonard is set to give an update on the River Wensum Strategy - Credit: Archant





Stand-up paddleboarding is one of the world's fastest growing outdoor activities - Credit: Norfolk Paddleboards

One of the other long-term ambitions of the strategy is to see Norwich host a river festival, but work on the scheme has been postponed due to the pandemic.

Mr Stonard said the festival has not been defined but could see a weekend or longer of activities and events surrounding the river Wensum, and could include things like boat or paddleboarding races.

Other projects that have been delivered include an eel pass at New Mills, helping the critically endangered European eel.

Since the pass was installed by the Environment Agency in 2018, an increase in the number of eels has been observed, as well as sightings further upstream on the River Tud; the first to be found in that location for nearly 40 years.

The Barn Road entrance to the Marriott’s Way has also seen some changes, including overgrown shrubbery being cut back so path visibility is improved which opens up this important environmental and historic route for pedestrians and cyclists.

Mr Stonard said he was particularly excited about the delivery of the missing link of the Wensum Walkway, a new elevated path closing the last gap between St Georges Street and Duke Street on the southern bank, which was recently given more than £1.2m of funding from the Greater Norwich Growth Board.

"All these strategy projects become mutually supportive.

"It would be really good for the economy to attract people in and for them to enjoy themselves and then they support our businesses.

"That's how the city centre works, we have a varied offer, a varied cultural offer, retail offer, leisure offer - they all support each other.

"Some of the schemes may not look significant but it is about the accumulated benefit."

Other potential and underway projects include: