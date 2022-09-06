Norwich rally says 'Enough is Enough'

One of the fastest-growing campaign movements in recent years drew massive crowds to a rally calling for major changes to combat the growing cost of living crisis.

Enough is Enough is a new group founded by trade unions and community organisations with an aim of fighting rising bills and stagnating wages.

Their event on Tuesday evening was one of the biggest indoor rallies in Norfolk in recent years, attracting around 850 people into the Norwich hall.

The group has exploded in popularity in the month since it was launched, with around 500,000 supporters across the country.

The group have five demands:

A rise in the minimum wage, with a path to £15 an hour

Slash energy bills and cancel the price hike

End food poverty and enshrine the right to food into law, with universal free school meals, community kitchens and reinstating the £20 universal credit uplift

Decent homes for all, caps on rents and build 100,000 council homes a year

Tax the rich and crack down on avoidance

Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn was a surprise guest, drawing massive cheers when he appeared on stage.

Speakers also included Eddie Dempsey of the RMT union, singer Grace Petrie, chair of Young Labour Jess Barnard and inequality campaigner Taj Ali.

A spokesman for the group described the movement as building solidarity in the name of socialism.

While the group has Labour MPs attached to the project, it does not consider itself to be party political.

Ms Barnard, who is also a Norfolk youth worker, said: “Norfolk is a place where we have experienced real neglect from government after government, we have seen a lack of investment in council housing and infrastructure.

“The country is looking at pay stagnation and Norfolk has already been experiencing that, it’s another thing making it harder for people.

“I have been a youth worker here for a long time what I see is families struggling to put food on the table. Holiday hunger is a big problem.”

Ms Barnard said the group's aim to demand better for people in need, "not just the affluent few" calling for everyone to get involved in the group's first day of action in October.

The Enough is Enough campaign has already held three rallies with thousands in attendance across London, Manchester and Liverpool. Norwich was the first rally after the election of new Tory PM Liz Truss.