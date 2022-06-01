Pump Gyms reveals opening date for new Norwich gym

Pump Gyms will open at Hall Road in Norwich in August - Credit: Dan Grimmer

The opening date has been revealed for a new gym, which is moving in to a Norwich retail park.

Pump Gyms is turning a vacant unit on the Hall Road Retail Park, near Tuckswood, in Norwich, into the 24-hour gym.

The company, which has sites in Watford, Northampton, Colchester, Bedford and Stourbridge, has confirmed the gym will be opening on Monday, August 1.

It has said the new gym will create dozens of new jobs, including managers, fitness instructors, personal trainers, class instructors and contractors.

The unit used to be part of the Homebase store at the retail park, which, in 2019, was reduced in size and split into separate units.

The section where Pump Gyms intends to open has been empty since then.

Discount retailer Home Bargains and The Food Warehouse opened next to the reduced-sized Homebase last year.

Officers at Norwich City Council used delegated powers, in February, to grant planning permission for the gym.