Parts of Norwich parks could be closed to public to boost nature
- Credit: Bill Smith
Parts of Norwich's beloved parks could be given over to nature to help plants and wildlife thrive.
Rewilding proposals by Norwich City Council could see public access to some sections of popular parks limited, so wildflowers can thrive to encourage greater biodiversity.
The idea has been praised by BBC Springwatch presenter Chris Packham.
Rewilding is where areas are restored to their natural state, allowing species such trees, wildflowers, bird, insects, and reptiles to thrive.
If introduced in Norwich parks, it would mean public access to paths and walkways in rewilded areas would be limited.
But leaders at City Hall, who have floated the idea as part of a new biodiversity strategy, stressed there would be direct consultation with park users before any significant changes.
And they said parks would always include plenty of space for games, sports, dog walking, events and other activities.
Adam Giles, Norwich City Council cabinet member with responsibility for biodiversity, said the mooted rewilding was part of plans for a citywide Nature Recovery Network.
Most Read
- 1 Sixty-year-old woman missing from north Norfolk found
- 2 One hundred new homes could be built on edge of town
- 3 Huge food and drink festival with free entry returning to north Norfolk
- 4 Rains replenish dried-up pond in picturesque village
- 5 7 pubs to visit with stunning views of Norfolk
- 6 'Travesty' of food left to rot during cost of living crisis
- 7 5 pubs up for sale or rent in Norfolk
- 8 'Do not eat' - Lidl recalls product over bacteria fears
- 9 Plans for huge battery in Norfolk hamlet recommended for approval
- 10 Town centre road which leads to train station to close for three months
He said: "This will mean improving our existing wildlife hubs, creating nature corridors through the city, and filling in the network with new green space and habitats.
"One of many options we are currently exploring is the possibility of rewilding parts of our parks.
"Rewilding would bring a wealth of benefits to the city, including boosting biodiversity, drawing carbon from the atmosphere, reduced management costs, and improving the health and wellbeing of everyone in Norwich by providing better access to natural spaces.
"This might include allowing wildflowers to grow or planting native trees in designated areas.
"Local communities will always be consulted before we make significant changes to their parks and open spaces, and we want as many people as possible to get involved."
The idea has won support on Twitter, including from Mr Packham, who tweeted: "Top work by Norwich City Council. If only more councils could be as progressive and aware of the crisis and taking real steps to address it."
Mr Packham has previously presented the Springwatch programme from Wild Ken Hill in west Norfolk, where a rewilding scheme has seen more than 1,000 acres of farmland given back to nature.
People can have their say at www.gettalking.norwich.gov.uk/biodiversity-strategy