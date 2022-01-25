Countdown to polling day - but only one Norfolk council has 2022 elections

People in Norwich will go to the polls in May. - Credit: PA

The countdown to this year's local elections is under way, with only 100 days until people head to the ballot box.

But anyone looking to Norfolk to see what impact the national Conservative government's 'partygate' scandals will have at polling stations may need to turn their attention elsewhere.

That's because Norwich City Council is the only local authority in the county where elections will be held on Thursday, May 6. And the Labour-controlled council has not had a Conservative councillor for a decade.

City Hall has three councillors for each of the 13 wards. One seat in each ward will be up for election, so 13 of the 39 city councillors will face a vote.

When elections were held last year, Labour lost one seat to the Greens. That was in Sewell ward, where Gary Champion took the seat for the Greens from Labour's Laura McCartney-Gray.

Last year's election ended with Labour in control with 26 seats, the Greens on 10 and the Liberal Democrats with three.

Buoyed by their Sewell success last year, the Greens are likely to be eyeing another scalp in that ward. Matt Packer, the cabinet member for health and wellbeing, is the current Labour incumbent.

The Conservatives did increase their share of the vote last time out by just over 7pc, to 21.9pc. The closest they came to getting representation back in City Hall was in Crome ward. where Adam Giles beat Tory candidate Steve Barber by 152 votes.

Prime minister Boris Johnson.

This will be the first big electoral test for prime minister Boris Johnson following the 'partygate' scandal, assuming he remains in the role.

But it will also be a judgement on Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey.

The Greens have recovered from their election woes of 2018, when they lost five seats. But, despite their gain last year, their vote share was down by 3.2pc, to 26.8pc. Labour was up by just over one per cent to 41.6, while the Lib Dems were down by 5.1pc to 8.9pc.

Having previously served as leader of the Green group on Norwich City Council, national Green Party co-leader Adrian Ramsay will have a particular interest in performance at his old stomping ground.

The candidates will be published by the city council on Wednesday, April 6.