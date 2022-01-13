Norfolk MP blasts UK's response to Afghanistan crisis as 'woeful'
- Credit: Nick Butcher
A Norfolk MP has branded the UK's response to the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan as "woeful".
Norwich South Labour MP Clive Lewis asked foreign office minister Vicky Ford to make a statement in the Commons on Wednesday (January 12).
The Taliban took control of Afghanistan in August and the economy is in freefall, according to the United Nations.
Ms Ford told MPs the country is facing a "serious and worsening humanitarian crisis".
She said: "The UN has this week requested nearly 4.5 billion dollars for 2022, the largest humanitarian appeal on record reflecting the magnitude of the humanitarian challenge ahead.”
But Mr Lewis said the UK’s response was “woeful”, asking how the government would “square the circle of dealing with the Taliban and playing its part in supporting Afghanistan and humanitarian aid”.
Mr Lewis, who served with the army in Afghanistan in 2009, added: “The UN cannot deliver at the scale and speed needed by working alone. So will global Britain now show global leadership?”
Ms Ford replied: “The prime minister, foreign secretary and other ministers, including the minister for the region, are working really closely with world leaders including the US, the EU and the UN.”
Most Read
- 1 Land Rover towing 20ft container pulled over for doing 30mph on A47
- 2 Fire breaks out at King's Lynn shellfish factory
- 3 Pub and hotel getting hot tub cabins, street food park and crazy golf
- 4 Two Land Rovers overturn on A148
- 5 Two Norfolk businesses to feature on BBC One programme
- 6 Man dies after suffering medical episode in Iceland store
- 7 Flat on north Norfolk's 'Champagne coast' sells for £1 million
- 8 Roofer kept ripping off customers AFTER pleading guilty to fraud
- 9 'No need for it' - Concerns raised over proposed Costa Coffee
- 10 'Increasing concern' in search for missing north Norfolk woman