The council with nothing to discuss! Anger as public meeting is cancelled

Norwich City Council has been criticised for cancelling full council meeting next week - Credit: Roo Pitt

Norwich City Council's Labour group is under fire after deciding to cancel a key meeting because it had no business it wanted to put on the agenda.

Opposition councillors and members of the public have lined up to criticise the city authority for cancelling a full council meeting next week - one of just a handful every year where residents can openly question the authority.

It means that public questions on homelessness, the standards of repairs to council housing and petitions against marketplace rent increases will not be heard.

But City Hall chiefs say the cancellation had the support of the majority of councillors and there are other opportunities for concerns to be raised.

Amanda Fox, 51, a homeless persons support worker, submitted a question about next year's council budget and if it will bring cuts to homelessness provision.

"If we don't have access to communicate with the council then we don't have a democracy," she said.

"I work with homelessness in the city and I want to know how these [budget changes] will affect people."

Ms Fox said she was told her question would be presented to the cabinet at the next meeting in September.

Josh Worley, a trader who has been fighting rising rents at Norwich Market, was set to present a petition signed by more than 400 people to the council.

Josh Worley, owner of the Water and Earth stall on Norwich Market - Credit: George Thompson

Mr Worley has warned that the 8.3pc rent increase the council imposed in May could put people out of business.

"It feels like another kick in the teeth," he said, "The petitions show I not only have the support of traders but the public as well.

"By September any stall that might be struggling might be gone, who knows what the situation might be."

Mr Worley, who is an independent councillor in south Norfolk, said the city council gets a lot of public questions, unlike his authority.

"They have a level of democracy in the city which they should be encouraging but it seems they can't be bothered, they just want to be off on their summer holidays."

Other public questions set to be submitted surrounded the standards of council house repairs and the need for affordable housing in the city.

Lucy Galvin of the Green Party. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Lucy Galvin, the Green group leader, said she was shocked the meeting was cancelled at a time when the council has signalled it needs to engage with the public over budget pressures and while residents face a cost of living crisis.

Ms Galvin said: "It's a vital part of democracy that we have open meetings.

"There are only six meetings annually that are open for questions and petitions from the public and for opposition councillors to ask questions and put forward motions.

"There are no substitutes for open, transparent public meetings."

Ms Galvin said it was ironic that the city Labour group has cancelled a meeting when their counterparts at County Hall had criticised the Conservative administration for doing the same thing last year.

The last time Norwich City Council cancelled a meeting of all members was November 2019.

The Liberal Democrat group has not objected to cancelling the meeting.

Alan Waters, leader of Norwich City Council, said: “Sometimes, there is insufficient council business to justify a meeting.

Alan Waters, leader of Norwich City Council. Pic: Jeff Taylor. - Credit: Archant

"In the case of cancelling a meeting of full council, something which happens infrequently, all political groups on the council must be consulted.

"Twenty-eight of the 39 councillors were in favour of cancelling the July meeting of council.

"On balance, the decision was made not to convene the meeting."

Mr Waters said formal meetings are just one way for the public to raise questions and lodge petitions, emphasising that ward councillors and the authority can be contacted at any time, particularly where issues are time sensitive or urgent.

He added: "With the cancellation of the July council, I have made a point of inviting the leaders of the other political groups to raise any pressing issues that need addressing urgently. My door is always open.”