Millions from industrial estate sale could be used to bankroll Western Link

Empty industrial units at the Norwich Airport Industrial Estate. The site has been sold for £35.7m - Credit: Jamie Honeywood

Council leaders have refused to rule out using millions raised from the sale of an industrial estate on the edge of Norwich to help pay for the £251m Norwich Western Link.

The Norwich Airport Industrial Estate was sold for £35.7m by Norfolk County Council and Norwich City Council last month, with Dove Real Estate buying the 48-acre site.

That has landed County Hall a significant capital receipt at a time when the cost of the controversial Western Link Road has increased to £251m.

Now the price tag has risen, council leaders are hoping, if the road does get the go-ahead, the government will cover 85pc of the bill - £213.4m.

How the Western Link could look - Credit: Norfolk County Council

But that leaves the authority, which has to plug a £116m funding gap by 2027, needing to cover the remaining £37.7m.

Some £29m of the council's share of the cost is currently expected to be paid for through borrowing.

But opponents of the road fear some of the proceeds from the industrial estate sale will be used to bankroll it.

At a meeting of the county council's cabinet this week, Green county councillor Paul Neale called on Greg Peck, the council's cabinet member for commercial services and asset management, to ring fence the proceeds.

Green county councillor Paul Neale. - Credit: Norwich Green Party

Mr Neale said: "Considering that we are in a climate emergency, with wildfires at the fringe of the airport estate just a few weeks ago, can Mr Peck confirm whether the capital receipts from the sale will be ring fenced for investment to decarbonise Norfolk, and not for the carbon-intensive Western Link?"

But Mr Peck said: "As Mr Neale will be aware, Norfolk County Council does not normally ring-fence receipts, rather they fund our overall capital programme.

"This funds a number of priorities as set out in the council’s capital strategy and fund investment into a number of areas."

Greg Peck, Norfolk County Council member for asset management - Credit: Norfolk Conservatives

The Western Link, which would connect the A1067 Fakenham Road to the A47 west of Norwich, is one of the council's top infrastructure priorities.

Steve Morphew, leader of the Labour group at Norfolk County Council - Credit: Denise Bradley

Steve Morphew, leader of County Hall's Labour group, whose Catton Grove division includes the airport industrial estate, said: "I don't want to see the county council share going to meet the costs of over budget and vanity schemes, of which there seem to be a growing number."

He said he wanted to see some of the money invested in Catton Grove, having previously proposed an international standard skate park be built at the industrial estate.