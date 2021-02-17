News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
More solar panels for city homes after £1.5m boost

Dan Grimmer

Published: 8:53 AM February 17, 2021   
More homes will get solar panels and better insulation, while more environmentally friendly lighting will be installed in car parks and venues after a £1.5m boost for Norwich.

Norwich City Council has been awarded the extra government cash to help cut carbon emissions.

City Hall has won a £715,000 share of the £500m Green Homes Grant scheme, which will see 50 homes get solid wall insulation/cladding, while 30 more will get solar panels.

The council has also been awarded £740,000 through the government decarbonisation funding scheme.

That will be used to provide renewable heating at City Hall and a large solar system at the council’s new environmental services depot at Hurricane Way.

The council will also spend £88,000 to put in LED lighting at St Giles car park and Blackfriars Hall.

Kevin Maguire, cabinet member for safe and sustainable city environment at Norwich City Council, said: “I am pleased the city council has successfully bid for this significant additional funding as we continue to deliver against our ambitious, award winning plans to reduce our carbon emissions to zero and lead a green recovery from Covid.

“Keeping Norwich a liveable city for future generations is a key theme of our Norwich 2040 City Vision, and this funding will allow us to progress ambitious projects to make that expectation a reality.”

But Green councillors, while welcoming the extra cash, said it did not go far enough.

Jamie Osborn, Green city councillor for Mancroft, said: "This money for improving energy efficiency and access to renewable energy across a range of buildings is very welcome.

"However, the money provided by the government will not go anywhere near far enough.

"It will enable insulating 50 homes and installing 30 new domestic solar panels, but we need to be insulating thousands of homes each year, not dozens.

"Green councillors are calling on the city council to explore further opportunities to find funding for energy efficiency and renewable energy investments."

The council and Broadland Housing Association have submitted a joint bid for more than £350,000 to environmentally retrofit some of the least energy-efficient homes.

