'Far less generous' - Government offer of former EU funds criticised

Norwich City Council critical of government offer a 'fraction' of former EU funds

Norwich City Council is hoping to secure more than £1.5m of funding but cabinet members have branded it a "fraction" of what it used to get from the EU.

Unlike other government funding pots, the city council does not have to bid for the cash from the 'UK Shared Prosperity Fund' (UKSPF).

Instead, the council has been allocated £1,586,556 which would be split over three years.

The UKSPF replaces funds from the EU.

Adam Giles, cabinet member for community wellbeing

Speaking to his colleagues on Wednesday, Adam Giles, cabinet member for community wellbeing, said: “It is far less generous than the European social fund was.

“Under [that scheme] Norwich was benefitting, as a whole, from £9m a year, albeit it certainly wasn’t all coming to the city council.

“Under the UKSPF we are getting £1.5m split over three years.

“When Boris Johnson said the country wouldn’t lose out from Brexit he was clearly lying."

Mike Stonard, cabinet member for inclusive and sustainable growth, described it as a fraction of the EU cash offer.

Mr Giles said residents can suggest how the money is used through the Get Norwich Talking website.

The city cabinet agreed to submit a plan to government for the cash.