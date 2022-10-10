Foodbanks offer new facility amid warnings of 'horrifying winter'

People using Norwich's foodbanks are to be offered help to manage money, amid warnings many in the city face a "horrifying and hungry winter" due to the cost of living crisis.

With more people likely to seek help from foodbanks this autumn and winter, a new initiative is being launched across five foodbanks and a social supermarket in Norwich.

Award-winning social enterprise Your Own Place is going to offer informal and relaxed money skills workshops, in small groups, to people already using food banks or those visiting them for the first time.

Over the autumn, working with five Trussell Trust food banks in Norwich, plus The Feed’s social supermarket in Hall Road, Your Own Place will be listening to people using them and breaking down barriers to build trust and understanding of the challenges people face.

That will lead to the creation of interactive, money-based workshops in January, where people can go for support, talk about money worries, share tips on money management and discuss issues such as debt.

Rebecca White, chief executive of Your Own Place - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Rebecca White, chief executive of Your Own Place, said: "With a horrifying and hungry winter ahead for many, Your Own Place will be doing what it does best - delivering relevant, activity-based and supportive money skills workshops here in Norwich.

"We know this crisis has some time in the making and is not the fault of those using foodbanks. We also know it requires bigger systemic solutions from the government.

"However, interventions like ours, based in the community, in partnership and playing to our strengths and track record, have the potential to make a difference too.

"As a group, we will facilitate workshops that focus positively on what we can control and take strength in knowing that not only is it not our fault, but that there are actions we can take.

"Participants will be a part of a community of support and knowledge, finding their own solutions and taking steps towards financial resilience".

Your Own Place, based in Johnson Place in Norwich, has been awarded funding Norwich Consolidated Charities to make the work possible.