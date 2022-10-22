£170k bid for e-cargo bikes to cut Norwich pollution

A bid has been lodged to get 10 e-cargo bikes serving businesses in Norwich - Credit: PA

More than £170,000 is being sought from Whitehall to fund a fleet of e-cargo bikes to deliver to businesses in Norwich.

Norfolk County Council has applied for the funding for 10 vehicles, as part of efforts to cut pollution in the city centre.

It has also asked the government for just shy of £200,000, so children can use hand-held monitors to check air quality outside their schools.

The Conservative-controlled council has applied for grant money from the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.

It has asked for two lots of money - £172,000 for the e-cargo bikes and £199,000 for the campaign involving school pupils.

The council said discussions with the Norwich Business Improvement District and Chambers of Commerce had highlighted support for e-cargo bikes in the city.

These are electrically assisted bicycles, tricycles or quadricycles which can carry cargo. International delivery company UPS has been trialling them in the city in recent months.

Zedify and Surplush already operate them in Norwich and, if the council does get funding, it said it would look to work with them over provision of the e-cargo bikes.

Martin Wilby, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport - Credit: Danielle Booden

Martin Wilby, the council's cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport, said: “We’re bidding for this funding which would give small businesses access to 10 e-cargo bikes in the city centre.

"Taking diesel vehicles off the roads cuts air pollution. It’s been calculated that the bikes working five days a week could cut nitrogen dioxide and carbon emissions equivalent to those produced by around 10 vans per week, and the bikes will be fitted with equipment to allow the precise emissions savings to be calculated."

Mr Wilby added: "The second part of the funding we’re hoping to secure would see the team working with school pupils in the city around air pollution, including getting children involved in doing some air quality monitoring themselves at their schools.

"The aim would be to raise awareness and engage with local communities about potential changes that could tackle the issue on the streets where they live."

The council is likely to hear if it has been successful early next year. If it is, then it would aim to get the e-cargo bikes - and the work with schools - up and running in late 2023.