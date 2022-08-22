Plans lodged to tackle dry rot at city's heritage gem

The courtroom in the Shirehall was restored in 2013 - Credit: Denise Bradley

Plans have been lodged to tackle the issue of dry rot in Norwich's historic Shirehall.

Museum bosses have submitted proposals to Norwich City Council to tackle the issue in the Grade II listed building, which served as the city's court for more than 180 years.

Problems with dry rot in the building, in Market Avenue, were first identified in 2019.

The Shirehall in Norwich, where the courtroom has affected by dry rot. - Credit: Denise Bradley

At that time, it was thought to affect a relatively small area of the wood panelled Victorian courtroom, which was restored in 2013 after ceasing use as a court in 1988.

But subsequent studies revealed it was a "significant" outbreak which covered about 25pc of the space in the Market Avenue courtroom.

Stuart Garner, Norwich Museums operations manager, confirmed earlier this year that it was within the structural timbers of the roof.

Stuart Garner, Norwich Museums operations manager, in the galleries at Norwich Castle - Credit: Dan Grimmer

A leaking roof caused the conditions for the dry rot - a fungus called Serpula lacrymans - to thrive.

And museum bosses are seeking permission to take the necessary action to address the issue.

Because the Shirehall is a listed building, special consent needs to be secured.

Norwich-based One planning consultants has submitted documents on behalf of the museum service in which the work required is outlined.

The documents state: "The building's complex set of roofs have been problematic for many years and these proposals address the issue with the benefit of knowledge and experience.

"One can look forward with confidence to a healthy working historic building.

"The proposed works amount to the repair of the asset – these are to repair and upgrade the rainwater disposal, the

guttering and leadwork – to ensure that the asset remains structurally sound and maintained.

"In regard to the roof, timbers will be replaced and repaired in the courtroom roof, which have been affected by dry rot.

"The affected and rotted timber work is to be reinstated as was. None of these works will make any impact on the heritage value of the designated asset."

A decision will be taken in due course.

The courtroom has, in recent years, been used for 'living history' performances, as well as for public and private events.

Norfolk County Council's Conservative-controlled cabinet previously agreed to make £580,000 available to tackle the dry rot problem.