Discussion of drag queen story time support is delayed

Author Picture Icon

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 12:10 PM October 1, 2022
A group named the 'Patriotic Alternative' protesting a drag queen storytime outside the forum in Nor

A group named the 'Patriotic Alternative' protesting outside The Forum in Norwich on Wednesday - Credit: Brittany Woodman

A Norfolk council has delayed offering moral support for a story time event held by a drag queen following a far-right protest.

Two Labour councillors at City Hall proposed a motion offering support for the events after a drag artist reading books to children was targeted by protesters.

They called for the council to promote inclusive attitudes and for more events to be held in the future.

The motion said: "Norwich’s Millennium Library at the Forum recently hosted a Drag Queen Story Time event for children.

"This positive, inclusive and educational event was warmly supported by many residents of Norwich, as children enjoyed being read to in the public space of a library.

"The story time events teach children a positive message of a supportive, inclusive, diverse and tolerant community for all."

The motion was pulled to allow councillors to properly discuss it and offer support at the next opportunity after a meeting on Thursday passed the three-hour cut-off point.

The protest - and a counter protest from LGBT+ allies - was held outside the Forum in the centre of Norwich in August which saw Joseph Ballard, also known as 'Auntie' Titania Trust, targeted by groups including the far-right group 'Patriotic Alternative'.

