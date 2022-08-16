Markings at dangerous roundabout give hope over £4.4m revamp

The Heartsease Fiveways roundabout where there are markings on the roads ahead of £4.4m revamp work - Credit: Denise Bradley

Long awaited proposals for a £4.4m revamp of one of Norwich's most notorious roundabouts are being worked up - and should be unveiled within months.

Markings have appeared on the Heartsease roundabout, as council bosses continue to put together plans for major changes at the busy junction.

Campaigners have long called for changes to be made to the roundabout.

And it is listed among projects earmarked for improvements using the £32m Transforming Cities government money awarded to the county council for a string of transport projects.

The markings at the Heartsease Fiveways roundabout ahead of £4.4m revamp work - Credit: Denise Bradley

The appearance of markings on the roundabout prompted speculation that revamp plans could soon be revealed and Norfolk County Council has confirmed that to be the case.

A council spokesperson said: “The markings relate to surveys of underground utilities commissioned by the council to inform the design of draft proposals for the roundabout being developed for public consultation later this year."

The roundabout is a tricky one for drivers to negotiate and it is difficult for pedestrians to cross at the busy junction, where Plumstead Road intersects with St William's Way, Heartsease Lane and Harvey Lane.

In 2017, it had the second highest number of pedestrian casualties of any junction in Norwich.

The markings at the Heartsease Fiveways roundabout ahead of £4.4m revamp work - Credit: Denise Bradley

A year ago, council officers said they were considering whether it could be turned into a Dutch-style roundabout.

Such schemes have parallel cycle and zebra crossings on each arm, giving pedestrians and cyclists priority over drivers.

The council said, last summer, that a preferred scheme would be revealed later in 2021, but, so far, those plans have not materialised.

However, the council has said draft proposals due to go out for public consultation later this year will include improvements to crossings on all arms of the roundabout.

Alan Waters, Norwich City Council leader and Labour city councillor for Crome ward - Credit: Jeff Taylor

Alan Waters, leader of Norwich City Council and Labour city councillor for Crome ward, said: "I'm very pleased that the fiveways roundabout at Heartsease is part of the Transforming Cities programme.

"It will be a very good opportunity for local residents to express their views and, particularly as a pedestrian, how problematic it is to negotiate this roundabout."