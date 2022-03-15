'Best thing I've ever done': Dad turns life around and gets son back

Dave now lives with his son after Norfolk County Council social workers helped turn his life around. - Credit: Norfolk County Council

A father whose little boy was taken into care not long after he was born has been helped to stabilise his life - and is now living with his son again.

Dave - who did not wish to give his surname - had been struggling with his mental health and the relationship with his partner broke down before their son was born.

The boy was taken into care and placed with a foster family.

But the boy, now five, is back living with his father, 35, who praised specialist workers in Norfolk County Council's children's services for helping turn his life around.

He was helped by a free 12-week programme called Dads Matter, run by the council's Intensive and Specialist Support Service (ISSS).

It aims to support fathers to have meaningful roles in their children’s lives, by teaching them skills to better communicate and to work constructively with social workers and other organisations.

Norfolk County Council runs a scheme called Dads Matter. - Credit: Mike Page

It has supported more than 250 fathers, helping more than 540 children have improved relationships and contact.

Dave said: "I wouldn’t be the full-time dad I am now if it wasn’t for Dads Matter.

“They made me start really thinking about what I wanted for my life and for my son.

"It helped me to help myself and I’ve got so much more confidence now. I’m much calmer and can deal with all the ups and downs so much better.

“It’s really done wonders for us. I feel so proud when I think what we’ve come through – it puts a smile on my face. I recommend Dads Matter to everyone I know.”

On the days after his son's birth, when he was placed with a foster carer, Dave said: "It was such a rough time. I have a borderline personality disorder and didn’t have a very nice childhood myself, so I had no idea how to bring up a child.

“I was struggling to be a good dad and was full of doubt and fear.

“Although I didn’t have the best start with social workers, this turned a corner and I worked with a fantastic one who was really prepared to listen and understand.

"I was referred to Dads Matter, which has just been the best thing I’ve ever done. My life has taken a u-turn in the best way.”

Dave has now lived with his son, who loves combine harvesters and car washes, in Norwich for the past three years and his case with children's services is closed.

Social work hailed

The work of hundreds of Norfolk social workers and frontline practitioners is being championed this week as part of World Social Work Day (Tuesday, March 15) and social work week (which runs until Friday, March 18).

The national campaign has twin themes of ‘Leaving No-one Behind’ and ‘Social Work and Me’.

The county council is recruiting social workers via www.norfolk.gov.uk/jobs-training-and-volunteering/work-at-norfolk-county-council/vacancies

There will also be an online recruitment event at 6pm on Thursday (March 17). Places can be booked at www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/adult-social-worker-recruitment-event-tickets-290471597367