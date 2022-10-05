Debate rages over City Hall's 'transwomen are women' pledge

Norwich City Council has unanimously approved a motion affirming that 'transwomen are women', prompting criticism from some women. So why is the move proving so controversial? GEORGE THOMPSON reports

What happened?

At a meeting last week, councillors from all groups at City Hall - including 19 women - backed a Green Party motion which stated: "Trans women are women. Trans men are men. Non-binary people are non-binary."

As part of the motion, the council affirmed that "trans rights are human rights", and said it would encourage training for staff and councillors to raise awareness of the difficulties transgender communities face.

It also said it would review its bureaucracy to make sure the language it used was as "inclusive" as possible.

The motion, put forward by Green councillor Alex Catt, also seeks to send out a "clear message to those who seek to divide us, that their hatred and abuse is not welcome or tolerated in our city".

Afterwards, Mr Catt tweeted: "Transphobic extremists are not welcome in Norwich."

Why are some women's groups concerned?

The assertion that 'trans women are women' is challenged by some women's groups, who say that biology should define what a woman is.

They have concerns about the implications of accepting that 'trans women are women', which they say threatens single-sex spaces traditionally reserved for women, such as changing rooms, toilets, women's shelters and women's prisons. They also believe it risks undermining women's sport and women's rights in the workplace.

Author JK Rowling, who has become a leading voice among 'gender critical' women - Credit: PA

Debate on this subject has been increasing in recent years, with 'gender critical' figures such as JK Rowling voicing fears over the implications of 'gender identity' ideology for women.

Following the City Hall motion, the Norwich Women's Rights Group (NWRG) - which has around 40 members - raised a number of concerns and asked the authority a series of questions, challenging it to say how it would "ensure the safety, privacy and dignity of women and girls".

Among their questions were:

What the motion would mean for women-only swimming sessions at the council-run Riverside leisure centre

If domestic violence shelters for women would admit trans women

How the council would treat staff who disagreed with the motion

The group also criticised the way that opposition to the motion was described by its backers as "transphobic".

A spokeswoman said: "Concern about women’s rights, workers’ rights and safeguarding is not transphobia. We abhor misogyny, homophobia and transphobia, as all fair-minded people do."

She added: "Gender identity ideology means quite simply the erosion of women’s rights, services and boundaries, it means the erosion of safeguarding of vulnerable adults and children."

What do the motion's supporters say?

Mr Catt and others say that the assertion that 'trans women are women' is an important way to signify solidarity and support to a group who are often among the most marginalised and vulnerable in society.

They argue that it represents a commitment to making society more inclusive and tolerant.

They say it is unfair of critics to link trans women to the separate issue of offenders abusing women.

Mr Catt criticised NWRG's response to his motion.

"From the questions they have raised it shows they haven't read the motion or the remit of Norwich City Council," he added.

"It won't have any impact on single sex spaces or swimming pools, pretty much everything they raised is unfounded.

"This is not about taking rights away it's about making sure that rights trans people have are respected."

Poppy Rose, who lives in Norwich, has welcomed the motion - Credit: Poppy Rose

Poppy Rose, a transwoman who lives in Norwich, welcomed the motion.

"It's a shame that it has taken so long to happen and there has been so much negativity surrounding it," she said.

"But there will always be someone who will try to score points over it. It is a simple motion - all the council is saying is that we will treat everyone the same."

She added: "They are just saying they are being inclusive."

The motion has been backed by many groups online, including Fierce Babes Norwich, a local group set up to 'empower' women, those who identify as women or non-binary people.

A spokeswoman said: "I agree with the statement trans women are women and trans men are men.

"The trans community are some of the most vulnerable and likely to be on the receiving end of discrimination. This new motion is much needed.

"Society needs to stop associating trans women with abuse that men carry out against women. It’s two very separate matters."

What does the city council say?

City Hall declined to respond to the specific questions raised by the Norwich Women's Rights Group.

Not all of the issues, however, are within its remit.

A spokesperson said: “Norwich has a long and proud history of being a safe, welcoming and inclusive city for everyone.

“We remain committed to equality of opportunity, celebrating diversity and recognising the invaluable contribution different groups make to the vibrant city of Norwich.

“Our equality agenda is at the heart of all our decision making and we will ensure we remain compliant with our obligations under the Equality Act.”

The motion itself does not bring in any direct changes to the way the council is run.

Instead, it is now up to the authority to come up with new measures - such as training or changes to its bureaucracy - to reflect the sentiments behind it.

The NWRG has submitted a Freedom of Information request to the council to ask what legal advice was sought before it approved the motion, and whether an Equality Impact Assessment beforehand.