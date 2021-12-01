Not with a bang - City council calls for quieter fireworks
A Norfolk council wants fireworks displays to keep it down a bit, in a call for more consideration for neighbours and animals.
Norwich City Council has agreed a series of suggestions for making private firework displays more friendly to the community, with a councillor stressing it was not about stopping people from having fun.
Included in a motion to Tuesday's Norwich City Council was a call for the council to lobby the government to introduce legislation to limit a fireworks maximum noise level to 90dB for private displays - about as loud as a lawnmower.
The motion also asked licensing authorities, like the council, to require all public fireworks displays to be advertised ahead of events, to allow neighbours to take precautions for animals and vulnerable people, for example, those with PTSD.
Alongside this, the council agreed to promote public awareness about the impact of fireworks on animal welfare and the vulnerable, including what precautions can be taken.
The motion was taken as unopposed business, meaning it was automatically agreed.
Ian Stutely, who proposed the motion said: "Most of us enjoy firework displays and this motion is not intended to prevent them or to stop people having fun.
"It’s about being good neighbours – consideration for others and their animals."
Mr Stutely said the motion was an amended version of one prepared and supported by the RSPCA.
Fireworks can result in pets becoming anxious and distressed, with the RSPCA reporting that some 62pc of dogs, 54pc of cats and 55pc of horses show signs of distress in response to fireworks.
Mr Stutely said: "I have brought it in response to my own experience with frequently terrified pets and as a result of a large number of requests from Town Close residents.
"In fact, we have had more enquiries on this issue than any other in recent times – including tennis courts and housing compliance."
The Labour councillor said it was not just pets affected by fireworks, veterans and those suffering from PTSD can find them a trigger.
The motion follows a failed attempt by Great Yarmouth Labour councillors in July, who called for noisy fireworks to be banned from events on council events.