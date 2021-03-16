Council approves £150,000 'golden goodbye' redundancy package for officer

Published: 9:05 PM March 16, 2021

An unnamed senior council officer will walk away with a £150,000 'golden goodbye' after their redundancy package was approved at a Norfolk council meeting.

The package was approved as an unopposed motion at a Norwich City Council meeting on Tuesday evening, with the opposition party offering no objections.

The officer will initially receive a one-off redundancy payment of £59, 386.

Alongside this, because they are over 55, they are also entitled to early payment of their pension, which will see them take away a further £93,627.

It takes the total cost of the redundancy to £153,014, a cost the council has accounted for in its budget.

The redundancy comes after a shake-up at the top at City Hall following the arrival of chief executive Stephen Evans, who has reduced the number of executive directors at the council.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, a spokesman for Norwich City Council said: "The chief executive has restructured the top team at the city council, reducing the number of directors from five to three, and increasing the heads of service roles from six to nine to focus on improving service delivery.

"This has resulted in newly created directorates which are not directly comparable with the previous structure.

“Aside from one-off redundancy costs the overall restructure of the senior team is largely cost-neutral. The new senior leadership structure was agreed by the council's cabinet last autumn and recruitment to the new structure has now concluded, with the new team to be implemented by the end of April.”

The officer's exit is not expected to come into place until May 23.

The meeting papers said: "As a consequence of the senior management review a number of roles have been deleted and new roles created.

"The assessment and selection process has concluded and as a result, one person has not been appointed to a role in the new structure.

"The council does not have suitable alternative employment to offer as an alternative to redundancy."